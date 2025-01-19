Fight breaks out at M’sia TOTO outlet after man allegedly cuts queue in hopes to win S$36 million jackpot prize

Fight breaks out at M’sia TOTO outlet after man cuts queue in hopes to win jackpot prize

Recently, a whopping RM121 million (S$36,84,313) TOTO jackpot prize – the highest in Malaysian history – sent the country into a frenzy.

As more people vied to win the prize, a fight involving four men even broke out at one unidentified TOTO outlet.

Footage of the fight was posted on Facebook on 18 Jan and has since gained 944,000 views.

Three men punch man who allegedly cut queue

The 19-second video showed three men ganging up on a man wearing a white shirt inside a Sports Toto outlet.

The man tried to shield his face with his arms as the three people punched him.

His wife screamed at them to stop and tried to protect the man with her own body.

The man in white then pointed at his attackers and shouted, “Do not touch my wife!”

A netizen who claimed to be at the scene alleged that the fight began after the man in white got impatient when the person in front of him bought many tickets and took a long time.

The man allegedly went up to the counter and began harassing the person in front as well as several others, seemingly impressed at himself for taking action.

The three men behind him couldn’t stand it and then decided to beat him up.

Highest TOTO jackpot prize has been won

Later that day, Sports Toto Malaysia announced on Facebook that the RM 121,732,139.70 jackpot prize had been won.

Three winners – one Standard Play and two System Play – each get RM 34.92 million (S$10.6 million).

Meanwhile, multiple EZ-Bet winners will share RM 16.96 million (S$5.1 million).

Featured image adapted from 娱乐休闲～无所事事 on Facebook