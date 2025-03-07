South Korean fighter jets accidentally drops bombs on village, injures 15 people

South Korean fighter jets accidentally drops bombs on village

On Thursday (6 March) morning, a mishap resulted in two South Korean fighter jets dropping live bombs onto a village and injuring at least 15 people.

According to Korea Times, the two jets mistakenly dropped eight bombs onto a village about 40km north of Seoul.

Village rocked by bombs

At least 15 people in Pocheon were injured when the bombs suddenly fell from the sky without warning. According to military officials, the two KF-16 fighters had each released their four bombs outside of their training range.

The resulting explosion levelled multiple buildings. Two civilians with serious injuries were conveyed to the hospital. Two soldiers and two foreigners were also injured by the blast.

Members of about 40 households were evacuated to a town hall after the surprise bombing.

Bombing was part of live-training exercise

The incident is the first accidental bombing by South Korean fighter jets that has resulted in injuries or death.

“We are sorry for the civilian damage from the abnormal (bomb) release accident and wish for the swift recovery of those injured,” said the South Korean Air Force. “We will actively take all necessary measures, including compensation for the damage.”

The Korean Air Force said it is investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day, South Korea and the United States held a joint live-fire training in a show of force at the Korean border. The training included over 160 pieces of military hardware including tanks, helicopters, and fighter jets.

Featured image adapted from Korea Times.