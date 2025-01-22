41-year-old female sergeant dies after being sucked into jet engine at Taiwan air base

Sergeant in Taiwan dies after accident involving jet engine

A 41-year-old female master sergeant was sucked into a jet while performing a pre-shutdown inspection of the aircraft at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung, Taiwan on 21 Jan.

The master sergeant surnamed Hu was in the hangar when the accident happened.

China Times reported that Ms Hu had gone too close to the plane’s air inlet while the engine was running, causing her to be sucked in and sustain serious injuries.

Female sergeant had no heartbeat at the scene

Ms Hu was rushed to the hospital following the incident. However, she already had no heartbeat at the scene, according to China Times.

Ms Hu arrived at the hospital at 11.33am but was pronounced dead at 11.47am after a rescue attempt.

Her mother reportedly arrived at the hospital with her brother and sister and collapsed upon seeing her daughter’s body.

According to reports, Ms Hu joined the army in 1996 and has served the military for 18 years.

Air Force to improve work procedures to prevent similar cases