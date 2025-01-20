Uncle calmly continues working as fire rages at Amoy Street Food Centre, netizens say he’s ‘chill’

No reported injuries in early-morning fire at Amoy Street Food Centre

As a fire raged next to him at Amoy Street Food Centre, an uncle continued working, apparently unfazed by the inferno.

So calm was he that he leisurely cleared the contents of his stall and placed them on a table next to it, according to a video posted on Reddit.

Uncle works at Amoy Street Food Centre lor mee stall amid fire

The clip posted on Monday (20 Jan), which has gained close to 200 upvotes, shows an elderly man working at a lor mee stall in the food centre.

The stall, which is located on the second floor of the building, seemed close to being consumed by large flames that were licking perilously close to the uncle.

Despite a fire alarm blaring, he seemed in no hurry to evacuate, instead moving a bowl from his fire-hit stall to a table.

A man was heard urging him to leave in Hokkien.

Uncle is ‘so chill’, say netizens

Some netizens remarked that the uncle was chill.

One said he was the embodiment of the “this is fine” meme.

The viral meme is credited to artist KC Green, and depicts a dog continuing to work in an office despite being surrounded by fire.

Another netizen wisecracked that his food that day would have the coveted wok hei.

At least one commenter expressed concern for the uncle, hoping he didn’t get injured or suffer from smoke inhalation.

Fire involved contents of stall in Amoy Street Food Centre

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 4.55am on Sunday (19 Jan).

It involved the contents of a stall in a market at 7 Maxwell Road — the address of Amoy Street Food Centre.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, SCDF added.

Six people self-evacuated: SCDF

It seemed that the uncle ultimately left his stall, as SCDF said about six people self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

