‘Unfortunate that this happened just before CNY’: Several cars damaged by fire at Ang Mo Kio carpark

No injuries reported after fire at Ang Mo Kio multi-storey carpark

A fire raged through a multi-storey carpark in Ang Mo Kio two days before Chinese New Year (CNY), damaging several cars.

A TikTok video of the incident showed the air filled with smoke coming from Block 712A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, which is in Ang Mo Kio Central.

Many SCDF vehicles seen at the sceone

Many Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were seen in the clip.

A number of SCDF personnel were using a long hose to put out the fire.

Deck in Ang Mo Kio carpark closed due to fire

In a Facebook post on Monday (27 Jan), Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was alerted to the fire that afternoon.

Mr Lee, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, informed residents that the carpark was still open to the public except for the affected deck, which has been closed by HDB.

He also noted that several cars were damaged, adding:

It is unfortunate that this happened just before CNY.

Those whose cars were affected may call the HDB Branch Service Line during office hours or submit feedback to HDB, he said, urging residents to stay alert and continue watching out for one another.

Several cars sustain heat damage due to fire

In response to queries by MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.40pm on 27 Jan.

It involved two cars on the third level of the carpark, and was extinguished using two water jets and a compressed air foam backpack.

However, several cars sustained heat damage due to the fire, though no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, preliminary investigations indicate that the car involved were not electrical vehicles, SCDF added.

Couple whose car was burnt unable to travel to M’sia for CNY

The owner of one of the damaged cars told The Straits Times (ST) that he had parked his Nissan Sylphy there at about 12pm to run errands at the bank.

When he heard people shouting about a fire, he went back and was shocked to see his car on fire, said the 40-year-old engineer named only as Mr Foo.

He and his wife were planning to drive to Malaysia to visit relatives during CNY, but this was now not possible.

That’s because not only their car was burnt, but their passports and laptop too, he added.

However, his 34-year-old Malaysian wife was grateful that they were at least physically safe.

