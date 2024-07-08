Major fire engulfs Bangkok’s Chinatown, injures at least 30

Major fire engulfs Bangkok’s Chinatown

At 8.42pm on Saturday (6 July), a major fire ripped through the Trok Pho community in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown.

At least 30 individuals were injured following the incident. There were no fatalities.

Additionally, the blaze damaged the surrounding hotels and buildings.

Blaze spread to adjacent New Empire Hotel

According to The Star, the fire first originated at house No. 12. After a volunteer firefighter attempted to put out the blaze, he experienced an electric shock.

Thereafter, the power supply was removed and water trucks were deployed to the area.

Despite further attempts by other firefighters to curtail the flames, strong winds ended up causing the fire to spread to the adjacent New Empire Hotel.

Basket cranes were used to evacuate some guests trapped inside the hotel.

Thai PBS World noted that at 10.15pm, search and rescue efforts were launched within the eight-storey building to locate more trapped guests.

Guests were advised to open their windows and switch on their room lights so firefighters could locate them more easily.

Most of the casualties were elderly individuals

At 11.15pm, authorities confirmed that the fire had been brought under control.

According to Bangkok Post, 40 fire engines were deployed to battle the blaze.

Among the 30 people who needed medical attention, most were elderly who experienced lung issues and breathing problems, it reported.

More than 260 people have signed up to receive aid at the Samphanthawong district office. Most of them were migrant workers.

Thai PBS World also highlighted that the blaze burned down a total of 66 wooden houses in the community, affecting some 245 residents.

Those who lost their homes were reported to have found temporary shelters at local temples, namely Wat Chai Chana Songkhram, Wat Samphanthawong and Wat Traimit.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

