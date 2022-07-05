Fire Breaks Out In Car At Bukit Panjang Carpark, Man Taken To SGH For Injuries

Bukit Panjang Carpark Fire On 3 Jul Injures 1 And Damages 4 Vehicles

Singapore has seen its fair share of fires. Even so, the severity of the more serious cases is often startling to witness.

Recently, a car caught fire while parked at an open-air carpark. The driver of the vehicle suffered injuries as a result and was conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Three other vehicles parked nearby were also affected by the fire. Investigations are currently underway.

Car catches fire at Bukit Panjang open-air carpark

According to the Shin Min Daily News, a car parked near Block 216 Petir Road in Bukit Panjang caught fire at about 4am on Sunday (3 Jul).

The fire initially broke out in the car and then spread to a nearby van and two other cars, damaging them as well.

The driver was reportedly trapped in the first car when the blaze started. Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident in the area by the name of Ms Zheng, described the incident.

She said that her son heard the sounds of an engine starting from the carpark. A few seconds later, a huge explosion resounded across the neighbourhood.

As far as Ms Zheng knew, the driver of the first vehicle attempted to start the engine several times when the fire erupted. He tried to escape from the vehicle, but the door failed to open.

1 victim conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that they were alerted to the incident at about 4am on Sunday (3 Jul).

Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF officers found a car “fully engulfed in flames” and used four compressed air foam jets to extinguish the blaze.

A man, believed to be the driver, was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Hope man recovers swiftly

Such incidents of fires starting in vehicles can easily escalate if not attended to promptly.

Fortunately, officers from SCDF made a timely arrival at the scene to prevent more damage from occurring and conveyed the injured victim to the hospital.

We hope the man makes a swift and smooth recovery from his frightening experience.

Featured image adapted from Telegram and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.