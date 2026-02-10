Fire at Chatuchak Market in Thailand burns down 28 shops, no injuries reported

28 shops in Chatuchak Market burn down in fire that started in clothing shop

A late-night fire tore through Bangkok’s famous Chatuchak Weekend Market on Monday (9 Feb), destroying 28 shops and sending thick smoke billowing through the popular shopping district.

According to Khaosod, authorities were alerted to the fire at around 11.15pm.

Fire erupts from clothing shop, spreads rapidly

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an intense blaze engulfing multiple adjoining shops.

Due to the tight layout of the market and the flammable materials inside the stalls, the fire spread quickly from unit to unit.

The Nation reported that firefighters from more than 10 stations were dispatched to the area to help bring the situation under control.

Fire contained within 40 minutes

The firefighters worked quickly to spray water continuously to control the fire. Fortunately, they managed to successfully contain the situation within about 40 minutes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from a clothing store, with merchandise believed to have fuelled the rapid spread.

A total of 28 shops were burned down in the ensuing fire. However, there were no reported deaths or injuries in the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Not the first major fire at Chatuchak Market

This is not the first time a major blaze has struck Chatuchak Market.

In June 2024, a devastating fire destroyed 118 shops and killed more than 1,000 animals. That incident was later linked to an electrical short circuit, with CCTV footage showing how the fire started.

The severity of the 2024 blaze sparked public criticism, with many blaming a slow response by night security at the market.

Following that incident, authorities offered compensation of 11,400 baht (S$420) to affected stallholders. It remains unclear whether similar compensation will be provided to victims of Monday’s fire.