Footage shows moment Chatuchak fire started, guards criticised over slow response time

Footage shows moment Chatuchak fire started

CCTV footage has emerged seemingly showing the exact moment the Chatuchak fire started.

A fire had blazed through the popular market in Bangkok in the early hours of Tuesday (11 June), killing more than 1,000 animals and destroying 118 shops.

Earlier reports had speculated that the fire started as a result of an electrical fault, and the footage seemed to corroborate this claim.

CCTV footage shows sparks from nearby shop

According to the clip, two security guards were alerted by a sudden bright flash that occurred at around 3.45am on 11 June.

The spark was accompanied by a loud bang, which prompted one of the guards to exclaim: “Hey, a short circuit!”

They then went to investigate the scene. One of them was observed pointing towards the roof, where the fire would later spread.

Upon spotting the fire, they called emergency services. At around 3.47am, one of the guards could be heard saying: “It is above. How do we even get up there?”

One guard could also be seen using a fire extinguisher to smash the glass case containing another fire extinguisher. However, footage does not show the guards using the extinguishers to combat the blaze.

Both fire extinguishers were left on the ground as the guards nervously paced the area.

Meanwhile, a woman offscreen could be heard yelling for someone to call emergency services as the fire grew bigger.

According to Channel 3 News anchors, the fire had grown to a point where fire extinguishers were no longer effective.

Reports later show the fire ravaging through the market, leaving many shop owners in despair at the sight of their ruined livelihood.

Online criticism calls for improvements to be made

The footage, which was circulated widely online, has drawn ire from netizens. Some criticised the response shown in the footage, describing the guards’ reactions as slow and ineffectual.

One commenter called for better training for the security guards. They commented that the lack of training might have been a reason why they were slow to take action.

Another said it was painful to see the fire extinguishers just sitting there unused as the fire continued to burn.

Finally, a comment wondered why none of the guards looked like they were in hurry. Another netizen responded saying that they were probably communicating with others to see if they should wait for firefighters.

Local government agencies are now coordinating to offer aid to those affected by the fire. According to Khaosod, each affected person will be offered ฿11,400 (around S$420) initially.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod Online on X.