Fire breaks out in Taiwan petrol station, believed to be caused by refuelling hybrid vehicle

Petrol station in Taiwan erupts in flames, 35 emergency personnel called

A fire broke out at a petrol station in Pingtung County, Taiwan, on Monday (30 Mar) evening.

It is believed that the blaze was caused by a hybrid vehicle that caught fire while refuelling.

According to TVBS, witnesses observed thick, billowing smoke and explosions at the scene.

35 personnel dispatched to petrol station fire

The Pingtung Fire Department received a report regarding the incident at 7.22pm.

18 vehicles and 35 personnel from different fire stations and rescue teams in the area were immediately deployed.

They arrived at the scene at 7.30pm and brought the fire under control at 7.49pm.

The blaze was extinguished at 7.59pm.

Refuelling hybrid vehicle reportedly sparked fire

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire originated in the warehouse and parking area next to the petrol station.

According to SETN, the fire is believed to have been caused by a hybrid vehicle that caught fire while refuelling.

Meanwhile, TVBS reported that an employee’s motorcycle was the first to catch fire before spreading to the warehouse, destroying plastic goods, paper, and several motorcycles.

Fortunately, the flames did not spread to the refuelling island. No one was injured in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also read: Man in Japan drives burning truck to fire station to get it extinguished

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Featured image adapted from SETN and TVBS.