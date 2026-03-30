Fire breaks out at BBQ restaurant in Farrer Park, 2 people assessed for smoke inhalation

Fire involved exhaust ducting at Farrer Park BBQ restaurant

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a BBQ restaurant in Farrer Park on Monday (30 March) night.

Footage of the fire shared by an MS News reader showed a thick plume of smoke coming out from an exhaust duct beside the shophouse.

Crowd gathers in Farrer Park to gawk at restaurant on fire

The witness, who gave his name as Mr Tin, said he smelled the fire at about 8pm, and saw the smoke when he looked out the window.

It appeared to be coming from Bar.B.Q. Tonight, a BBQ restaurant along Roberts Lane.

Meanwhile, a large crowd had gathered along the back alley to gawk at the blaze.

SCDF arrives within 10 mins

At about 8.10pm, Mr Tin saw the arrival of a Red Rhino, the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF’s) Light Fire Attack Vehicle.

It was followed by fire trucks, which reached the scene at about 8.20pm.

His video showed at least two fire trucks and several firefighters preparing to attend to the blaze.

But they encountered a hitch, Mr Tin said — the nearest fire hydrant did not work, so they had to use one farther away.

Firefighters were seen rushing to set up hoses.

Meanwhile, one ran into the alley towards the fire.

He also observed that firefighters were spraying water from a hose into the second floor of the restaurant, which may indicate that the fire might have broken out in an upstairs kitchen.

At about 8.35pm, they had managed to suppress the fire from outside and conducted forced entry into the premises, Mr Tin said.

His video showed that the police had cordoned off part of Roberts Lane in front of the restaurant.

Fire involved restaurant kitchen exhaust ducting: KED

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.10pm on 30 March.

It involved the kitchen exhaust ducting (KED) of a restaurant at 10 Roberts Lane — the address of Bar.B.Q. Tonight.

SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

SCDF reminds public how to prevent KED fires

SCDF reminded the public, especially stall holders, to prevent KED fires by keeping the stove and its surroundings free from grease and oil stains.

The exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: Fire breaks out at BBQ restaurant in Geylang, 30 people evacuated

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.