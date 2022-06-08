Fire Breaks Out At VivoCity Basement, 50 Shoppers Self-Evacuate With No Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out At VivoCity Basement On 7 Jun Evening

May 2022 saw a slew of fire accidents breaking out across Singapore, including at Keppel Bay and Bedok.

On Tuesday (7 Jun), SCDF was alerted to yet another blaze, this time at the basement of VivoCity shopping mall. Shoppers were visibly confused and worried as they witnessed the smoky situation.

Even though about 50 shoppers self-evacuated after the fire broke out, there were fortunately no reported injuries.

Shoppers heard fire alarm going off at VivoCity on 7 Jun

On the evening of Tuesday (7 Jun), videos of the situation at VivoCity started circulating on TikTok.

One TikTok user shared that they heard the fire alarm going off suddenly and thought “it was fake”.

In the video, several shops appeared closed.

A few Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were also seen gathering on the basement level of the shopping centre.

In another TikTok clip, one shopper mentioned that “all shops” and even HarbourFront MRT Station were closed at about 6.50pm.

The user also showed the mall filled with smoke as shoppers continued walking around.

Fire broke out at basement two level of VivoCity

In response to MS News queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at about 6.45pm on Tuesday (7 Jun).

The blaze reportedly involved an electrical distribution box in a mechanical and electrical room on the basement two level of VivoCity shopping mall.

While there was no visible fire when SCDF officers arrived at the scene, smoke was seen billowing out from the distribution box.

Nonetheless, the officers “used four fire extinguishers” onto the affected area as a precaution.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, 50 people had apparently self-evacuated. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported thus far and investigations are currently ongoing.

Thankful that nobody was injured

While the fire must’ve caused shoppers to be concerned, we’re glad nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.

We applaud the SCDF officers for their swift action and for preventing the situation from spiralling out of control.

