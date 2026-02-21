‘Do it at the right time’: Firecrackers near M’sia eatery ruin diner’s meal after being set off

Meal ruined for diners after firecrackers set off next to eatery

A Malaysian content creator shared his shoddy experience eating at an open-air eatery after some firecrackers were set off nearby. His TikTok post, posted on 18 Feb, has since garnered more than 2.2 million views and 575 comments at the time of writing.

In the caption of his post, the man — who goes by the name Abe Wee — said that while he understands Chinese New Year (CNY) only comes once a year, it is still important to be considerate of others.

Smoke from the firecrackers filled the eatery

In the clip, Mr Wee shows himself dining with a group of people outdoors as firecrackers pop and crack away in the background.

As he panned the camera over, at least two long strings of firecrackers can be seen.

In addition to the loud noises made by the firecrackers, smoke quickly engulfed the restaurant.

Mr Wee then showed various other issues caused by the firecrackers, including eye irritation and small bits of debris on the ground and in his shoes.

Understands the celebration but advises people to be more considerate

Furthermore, he also noted that smoke and debris went into his food and drink.

“If you want to play with firecrackers, do it at the right time,” wrote Mr Wee in the caption.

He then suggested that they could have set off the firecrackers before the restaurant started service, or in a more open area where smoke would not be as much of an issue.

Stressing that this is not about hate, Mr Wee said he is not only singling out Chinese New Year.

Regardless of any festive season, people should always practice consideration, he urged.

“This is common sense,” wrote Mr Wee. “Please respect the place, and the people around.”

