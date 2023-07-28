NDP Preview Fireworks Leave Stains On Attendees’ Clothes, Organisers Say Residue Is Removable

Residue From NDP Fireworks Stains Audience’s Clothes, Website Updates Advisory

Fireworks are an iconic part of Singapore’s National Day Parade (NDP).

But audience members for the NDP Preview were recently shocked to find themselves covered in black stains from the fireworks.

Worse still, they claimed that the residue on their clothes and skin was difficult to wash off.

Following the incident, the NDP website published an advisory to warn of the potential stains, which they say are harmless.

Attendees complain of stains on clothes from NDP fireworks

An NDP Preview attendee who goes by @TracedTogether on TikTok first shared about her experience in a video clearly capturing the stains.

The marks, apparently from firework residue, formed small dark spots on her clothes and skin, as well as on others around her.

Due to the stains on their clothing, the OP jokingly wrote, “Petition to include bleach in NDP fun pack!”

However, she wrote more seriously in the description, asking NDPeeps to include prominent advisories on the firework residue.

Other TikTok users who claimed to have attended the Preview took to the comments to confirm that they had some stains too.

Some even discussed the extent of the staining with the OP.

One commenter gave advice on how to wash the stains off.

Used bleach to wash residue off

In response to queries from MS News, the OP said that it was her first time encountering firework stains.

She described the smears as odourless and black but turned yellowish-brown when they tried to wipe them off.

The OP said that she and her friends later used bleach to remove the stains from their white clothes.

Since they tried but failed to clean the stains on their skin using wet wipes, they let those be.

The OP also tagged NDPeeps in their TikTok post but alleged that they had gotten no direct response.

NDP advisory updated, stains not harmful

After the attendees’ complaints emerged online, the NDP 2023 website updated its show advisory to mention the stains.

Particularly, they warned attendees to “expect loud noise and strobe lights”, as well as “possible staining from fireworks”.

Fortunately, folks need not worry as the stains are removable and “generally not harmful”.

With the advisory in mind, hopefully, everyone can enjoy a nice NDP 2023 without any unpleasant surprises.

