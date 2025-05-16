 SG Election Notice
‘Picky’ woman in M’sia refuses to dine at mamak stall for first date, guy proceeds to blocks her

International Latest News

She clarified that she actually enjoys eating at mamak stalls, but was disappointed by the man's apparent lack of effort.

By - 16 May 2025, 1:31 pm

Woman in Malaysia called ‘picky’ for refusing to dine at mamak stall for first date

First dates can be nerve-racking, especially when choosing the right dining spot. For some, the venue can be a deal-breaker, ruining the experience.

In Malaysia, a woman’s preference not to have her first date at a mamak stall turned into a heated debate online.

The guy who asked her out for the date proceeded to call her “picky” and even blocked her.

Rejected idea of dining at mamak stall for first date

The woman, who goes by @nanan4d on Threads, clarified that she enjoys eating at mamak stalls and, in particular, loves tosai.

Source: @nana4d_ on Threads
Translation: Got blocked because I didn’t want to go on a date with a guy who suggested going to a mamak stall. Honestly, I don’t mind eating at a mamak and I love tosai! But come on, he didn’t even make an effort for the first move, what do you expect from this kind of guy? Then I posted a picture of me eating at a restaurant, and he immediately said I’m picky, acting like I only want to eat at expensive places. Actually, in the picture, I was eating alone, not asking him for money or anything. It’s true what they say, men over 30 who are still single … there must be a reason.

However, she claimed that the man lacked effort when planning their first date.

“Honestly, I don’t mind eating at a mamak and I love tosai!” she wrote. “But come on, he didn’t even make an effort for the first move.”

“What do you expect from this kind of guy?” the OP bemoaned.

Date allegedly calls her ‘picky’

Afterwards, the OP posted a photo of herself dining at a restaurant.

Upon seeing the picture, the guy allegedly accused her of being “picky”.

He even accused the lady of only dining at “expensive places” — an accusation that didn’t sit well with her.

Source: Nadin Sh on Pexels, for illustration purposes only

Frustrated, she responded by pointing out that she was dining alone and that she paid for her own meal.

Concluding her post, she lamented:

It’s true what they say, men over 30 who are still single … there must be a reason.

Post sparks debate among netizens

The post quickly gained traction, drawing more than 1,200 comments from netizens who were divided on the case.

One user shared a story about her first date with her now-husband, who was still a student at the time. Instead of a mamak stall, they had their first date at a café, which they found to be more ideal for communication.

Source: @nana4d_ on Threads
Translation: My husband was a student back then. First date was at a café. Because it’s easier to communicate and there aren’t many people. Then, after I am truly comfortable, we just hang out at mamak stall because I also prefer mamak. Even after getting married, it’s still just mamak. Of course, there are times when we go to fancy restaurants. I don’t think mamak is a place to get to know people. Sis, you made the right decision. First time, it seemed like he didn’t even make an effort to make a good first impression and only thought about himself. I don’t think the second time will work. 

“Idt (I don’t think) mamak is a place to get to know people,” she explained, citing the noise and crowd.

However, not everyone agreed with the OP. One user urged her to lower her expectations when it comes to dining at expensive restaurants.

Source: @nana4d_ on Threads
Translation: Look here, at this age, if you expect the first date to be at an expensive restaurant and the guy won’t give it to you. He is the right person financially. If on the second to third date he doesn’t have feelings, move on. Because you guys don’t even know each other. Like it or not. If 10 women he dates want to go to a restaurant, his wallet will be empty, and they all just freeload. After the first date, they enjoy the meal and then disappear. Get this straight. Who are you to demand this and that? You are strangers, and you are not his wife.

They also claimed that some women “disappear” after a first date and are only there to “freeload” off men.

Featured image adapted from Southeast Asia Globe. For illustration purposes only.

