‘Picky’ woman in M’sia refuses to dine at mamak stall for first date, guy proceeds to blocks her

Woman in Malaysia called ‘picky’ for refusing to dine at mamak stall for first date

First dates can be nerve-racking, especially when choosing the right dining spot. For some, the venue can be a deal-breaker, ruining the experience.

In Malaysia, a woman’s preference not to have her first date at a mamak stall turned into a heated debate online.

The guy who asked her out for the date proceeded to call her “picky” and even blocked her.

Rejected idea of dining at mamak stall for first date

The woman, who goes by @nanan4d on Threads, clarified that she enjoys eating at mamak stalls and, in particular, loves tosai.

However, she claimed that the man lacked effort when planning their first date.

“Honestly, I don’t mind eating at a mamak and I love tosai!” she wrote. “But come on, he didn’t even make an effort for the first move.”

“What do you expect from this kind of guy?” the OP bemoaned.

Date allegedly calls her ‘picky’

Afterwards, the OP posted a photo of herself dining at a restaurant.

Upon seeing the picture, the guy allegedly accused her of being “picky”.

He even accused the lady of only dining at “expensive places” — an accusation that didn’t sit well with her.

Frustrated, she responded by pointing out that she was dining alone and that she paid for her own meal.

Concluding her post, she lamented:

It’s true what they say, men over 30 who are still single … there must be a reason.

Post sparks debate among netizens

The post quickly gained traction, drawing more than 1,200 comments from netizens who were divided on the case.

One user shared a story about her first date with her now-husband, who was still a student at the time. Instead of a mamak stall, they had their first date at a café, which they found to be more ideal for communication.

“Idt (I don’t think) mamak is a place to get to know people,” she explained, citing the noise and crowd.

However, not everyone agreed with the OP. One user urged her to lower her expectations when it comes to dining at expensive restaurants.

They also claimed that some women “disappear” after a first date and are only there to “freeload” off men.

