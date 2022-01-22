Singapore Reports First Omicron-Related Death On 22 Jan

Despite seemingly less severe infections associated with the Omicron variant, that doesn’t mean that severe illness or death is unlikely.

On Saturday (22 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of a 92-year-old woman due to complications from the Omicron variant.

The woman was unvaccinated and is the first Omicron-related death in Singapore thus far.

Woman passes away about 10 days after Omicron infection

Citing a MOH statement, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the 92-year-old succumbed to her infection on Thursday (20 Jan), about 10 days after getting the virus.

This is the first Omicron-related death reported in Singapore thus far.

The elderly lady reportedly caught the virus from a family member.

While she had no underlying medical conditions, the elderly woman was unvaccinated.

Investigations led doctors to conclude that the cause of her death was due to the Omicron variant, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

MOH expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and vowed to continue doing their best to care for all patients.

Condolences to the bereaved family

Despite the Omicron variant being milder than other Covid-19 strains, we should not assume that the symptoms will be as such for everyone.

Therefore, we must do our part to keep not only ourselves but also everyone around us safe.

Hopefully, the rolling out of booster shots to more people in Singapore will help bolster our defences.

Meanwhile, our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Facebook.