Use Flash Coffee App To Get 50% Off First 5 Drinks At 8 New Outlets

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must’ve seen some of your friends or colleagues sharing pictures of their flashy cups of coffee recently.

Unlike conventional disposable cups that typically come in boring shades of white or brown, beverages from Flash Coffee are served in eye-catching yellow cups.

Looks aside, Flash Coffee are also known for their affordability — a key consideration for price-conscious Singaporeans.

Turns out, Flash Coffee has gotten even more affordable thanks to its ongoing promo, where customers can enjoy 50% for their first 5 drinks.

The only catch? Customers will have to use the Flash Coffee app to purchase their drinks at the 8 new outlets.

Use Flash Coffee app to get discount at new outlets

Flash Coffee outlets, with their bright yellow facade and decors, are difficult to miss.

Image courtesy of Flash Coffee

As its name suggests, Flash Coffee specialises in caffeinated drinks. However, they also have a lineup of non-caffeinated beverages like Milo and strawberry shakes too.

November has been a special month for Flash Coffee, with 8 new stores opening in Singapore — the most recorded in a single month.

To celebrate the occasion, customers can get Flash Coffee beverages at half the price as long as they order through the mobile app.

With drinks priced affordably from $1.50, this makes Flash Coffee’s drinks more of a steal, especially for students.

Do note that the promo is only eligible at the 8 new outlets and applicable to the first 5 drinks users ordered through the app.

The new outlets are located at:

Alexandra Techno Park

AMK Hub

Guoco Tower

International Plaza

Jem

Keppel Bay Tower

Millenia Walk

Plaza Singapura

Image courtesy of Flash Coffee

Apart from the new stores, Flash Coffee also has 20 other outlets islandwide so their drinks are accessible to Singaporeans no matter where they are.

Fuss-free experience for customers

The expansion of Flash Coffee is part of their accelerated expansion plan. They currently have over 200 locations across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and most recently, South Korea and Japan.

Image courtesy of Flash Coffee

Additionally, Flash Coffee provides a seamless, fuss-free customer experience through its mobile app, making it convenient for those on a tight schedule.

After placing their orders and paying online, customers can simply pick up their drinks at any of the stores.

Customers can also utilise Flash Coffee’s advanced loyalty programme, or the gamification feature ‘Challenges’ to accumulate points in exchange for benefits such as free products and merchandise.

Get your caffeine fix at Flash Coffee

With Flash Coffee’s brand new promo, customers will be able to one up their trendy friends by buying the drinks at just half the price.

In time to come, we hope Flash Coffee will be opening more outlets across Singapore so more of us can enjoy premium coffee at relatively affordable prices.

