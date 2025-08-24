Flash flood hits Jurong Town Hall Road after heavy downpour, subsides within an hour

Flash flood warnings raised for Jurong Town Hall Road & Dunearn Road after heavy rain on Sunday morning

A sudden flash flood hit Jurong Town Hall Road — towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) — on Sunday morning (24 Aug) following a heavy downpour.

According to the national water agency PUB, the flooding occurred before Jurong East Street 11. In a 7.49am warning posted on X, motorists were advised to avoid the stretch until about 9am.

At about 7.20am, PUB also issued a separate flash flood warning for Dunearn Road, covering the section between Yarwood Avenue and Binjai Park.

Fortunately, conditions improved quickly. By 8.10am, PUB confirmed that water levels along Jurong Town Hall Road had subsided.

Heavy morning rain triggered flooding

The flooding came after intense rain swept across Singapore early on Sunday.

At 6.32am, PUB warned that heavy rain would hit many areas of the island between 6.50am and 8am.

The National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had earlier forecasted that short-duration thundery showers would be common until the end of August.

These showers usually occur between late morning and afternoon, though on some days, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread rain and strong winds during the pre-dawn hours.

Netizens give their take on unexpected flooding

On Facebook, a long-time Jurong resident — who said they had lived in the area for more than 40 years — questioned whether nearby MRT construction might have contributed to the flooding.

Another commenter, however, downplayed the incident, describing it as just “ponding”.

More wet mornings expected this month

Meteorologists predict near-average rainfall for late August, but residents can expect more wet mornings ahead.

Motorists are advised to check traffic and weather updates during peak hours, especially when PUB issues alerts on potential flash floods.

With today’s incident clearing up quickly, authorities will continue to monitor weather patterns closely to ensure road safety for all commuters.

In the first half of August 2025, some parts of Singapore saw above-average rainfall. Jurong recorded 80% more rain than usual, while Somerset experienced 49% less rainfall than average.

Also read: Short-duration thundery showers on most days in 2nd half of Aug, with near-average rainfall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.