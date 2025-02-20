‘And that’s how I met your mother’: Flight attendant accidentally hit by car boot while loading luggage at Changi Airport

Flight attendant accidentally hit by car boot while loading luggage at Changi Airport

A regular airport pick-up at Changi Airport Terminal 3 took an unexpected turn when a flight attendant was accidentally struck by a car boot while loading her luggage.

The incident, which was caught on video, has since amused netizens, with one jokingly calling it a “meet-cute” moment straight out of a sitcom.

Flight attendant hit by car boot

The incident occurred on 19 Feb at around 8.27pm. A video posted by @SGRV on Facebook showed the air stewardess placing her bags into the boot of a car, believed to be a private hire vehicle.

The driver of the car was assisting her as she placed her belongings into the boot.

As he attempted to shut the boot, the flight attendant suddenly leaned in. Unaware of this, the boot swung down with force, hitting her on the head.

The visibly concerned driver immediately rushed to her side, holding her hand as she clutched her head in pain. He then stood by her side as she recovered from the shock and pain.

After a short while, she appeared to be feeling better and proceeded to board the vehicle. The video ended with the driver carefully closing the boot a second time.

Netizens sympathise with driver

The incident sparked sympathy from netizens, with many commiserating with the driver.

One commenter pointed out that the flight attendant appeared to move her head at the last moment, possibly causing the accidental hit.

Another user joked that this is why some drivers prefer not to help load luggage, fearing such mishaps.

Meanwhile, one netizen humorously reminded the stewardess that a car boot is not the same as an overhead compartment on an aeroplane, urging her to be more cautious.

Another netizen was amused by the incident, jokingly saying that this was the beginning of a romantic sitcom.

Also read: ‘Accidental romance’: Man in China marries woman he hit with his car 2 years ago

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @SGRV on Facebook.