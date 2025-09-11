Kovan skies filled with flying joss paper, experts urge devotees to stop tossing offerings during the seventh month

Unnecessary to throw offerings in the air for “prosperity”: Experts

Devotees at Florence Close, Kovan were recently burning joss paper when the offerings and ashes drifted into the air, flying onto the nearby road like “snowflakes”.

A video of the incident, which was posted on 31 Aug, has since made its rounds on Instagram.

It showed more than 10 men burning joss paper in a metal cage in front of a tattoo shop.

At the time, a large amount of joss paper was already fluttering in the air.

When one of the men threw more joss paper into the cage, the wind carried some of it, scattering the pieces around.

The incident occurred at around 2pm, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Coffeeshop staff revealed that the group of men were performing rituals for the Hungry Ghost Festival at the time.

A staff member from a nearby grocery store said that the group of men were likely nearby residents who sometimes patronise the store.

Netizens slam irresponsible burning of joss paper

The video sparked a lively discussion among the online community.

One netizen questioned why they were making such a mess, while another sympathised with the cleaners who would have to deal with it later.

“Pity the cleaners,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

Another netizen went a step further to say that the irresponsible burning of offerings is “getting out of hand”.

NEA reminds public to be considerate during seventh month

According to earlier statements issued by Wat Ananda Metyarama, the Taoist Federation (Singapore), and the Singapore Buddhist Federation, devotees are encouraged to burn joss paper, incense, and candles with care.

They also urge everyone to take safety precautions when carrying out traditional rituals.

“There is no need to follow tradition by throwing joss paper into the air to pray for ‘prosperity,’ as it can be difficult to clean up. Please burn the joss paper instead,” said the experts.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also reminded the public in a Facebook post to keep public areas clean and tidy while paying respects during the seventh month, and to be considerate of their neighbours.

Authorities reminded the public not to throw joss paper, to clear incense and offerings after rituals, and to burn joss paper only at designated spots instead of common areas.

NEA also stressed that sincerity matters more than the amount of joss paper, urging the public to burn in moderation to reduce smoke and ash.

Also read: Residents slammed for burning 7th-month offerings on new pavement in Woodlands

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singaporeincidents on Instagram.