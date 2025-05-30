Foo Cexiang shows off ‘awkward moves’ & sings karaoke with residents at Tiong Bahru Dumpling Festival celebration

Foo Cexiang shows off ‘awkward’ dance moves at Tiong Bahru CC Dumpling Festival celebration

Newly elected Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Cexiang got into the festive spirit — and onto the dance floor — at a recent Dumpling Festival celebration held at Tiong Bahru Community Club (CC).

He joined residents for a lively evening of line dancing and karaoke as part of the community celebration.

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday (24 May), Mr Foo uploaded a short clip of himself grooving alongside residents, swaying his hips and keeping in step with the beat.

“Celebrating Dumpling Festival at Tiong Bahru CC with dumplings and my awkward moves,” he joked.

The event is one of several local festivities in the lead-up to the Dumpling Festival, which falls on Saturday (31 May).

Netizens react to Foo Cexiang’s festive spirit

Mr Foo’s light-hearted dance performance quickly won over the internet, with netizens flooding the comments with praise and amusement for his “groovy moves”.

Many also appreciated his down-to-earth approach and his willingness to step — quite literally — out of his comfort zone to connect with residents in a cheerful, laid-back setting.

A classic karaoke moment with ‘The moon represents my heart’

Not just a dancer for the night, Mr Foo also took the mic during a karaoke segment, inviting residents to join him in singing ‘The Moon Represents My Heart’, the beloved Mandarin ballad made famous by Teresa Teng.

His modest rendition was met with warm applause, adding a personal and endearing touch to the evening’s festivities

Judging by the smiles and enthusiastic participation from the crowd — made up largely of middle-aged and elderly women — it was clear they were enjoying themselves, prompting some commenters to cheekily dub him an “aunty killer”.

From civil service to community spotlight

Before entering politics, Mr Foo served as Director at the Ministry of Transport.

Now, he’s one of the newer faces in Parliament, having been elected as part of the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Tanjong Pagar GRC, which garnered 81.02% of the vote in the 2025 General Election.

Since then, he has hit the ground running with grassroots efforts.

In his latest Facebook post on Thursday (29 May), Mr Foo shared that he recently attended his first Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC) meeting with members of the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru CCC.

