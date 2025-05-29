‘Mistakes do happen’: Jasmin Lau addresses mix-up after SingPost sends MP letters to Aljunied instead of Ang Mo Kio

SingPost error sees Jasmin Lau’s MP introduction letters sent to Aljunied instead of Ang Mo Kio GRC

Since the 2025 General Election, newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) have been actively reaching out to residents and familiarising themselves with their communities.

But in the case of Ang Mo Kio GRC’s Seletar-Serangoon ward, a mix-up led to letters being delivered to the wrong neighbourhood.

The letters were intended to inform residents that Jasmin Lau from the People’s Action Party (PAP) would be serving as their new MP, following an internal realignment of electoral boundaries.

However, due to a delivery error by SingPost, some letters ended up in Aljunied GRC instead.

‘Mistakes do happen’: Jasmin Lau addresses delivery mix-up

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (28 May), Ms Lau acknowledged the mix-up and apologised for the confusion caused.

She shared a screenshot of a message from a resident at Hougang Street 21 — part of Aljunied GRC — who had alerted her via Instagram about receiving the letter.

Thanking the resident for reaching out, she confirmed that SingPost had “erroneously” delivered some letters to Aljunied GRC instead of Seletar-Serangoon.

A SingPost representative later clarified the issue in a statement on 27 May, saying: “Following our investigation, we discovered that the admail was mistakenly distributed randomly across five delivery bases that were not part of the intended selective listing.”

The erroneous distribution ended up covering a total of 32 blocks.

SingPost to carry out service recovery

Despite the error, Ms Lau said she was glad that SingPost had been “responsive and cooperative” in addressing the situation.

“SingPost will be doing some service recovery,” she wrote, adding that “mistakes do happen”.

She also extended her apologies to residents in both Seletar-Serangoon and Aljunied, and expressed appreciation to the “friendly Aljunied residents” who had reached out via email and social media.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this,” she added.

