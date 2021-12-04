Food Junction Was Sole Air-Con Food Court In Bugis Area

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans are almost used to seeing many of our favourite F&B haunts shutting down for good.

However, besides restaurants and hawker stalls, even food courts aren’t immune from calling it a day.

The latest casualty is the Food Junction food court at Bugis Junction, which has already closed permanently.

Closed as of 3 Dec

The sad news was revealed in a Facebook post on Friday (3 Dec) by Food Junction.

They said they had a good run, but had to shut down “with great sadness”.

The company also thanked customers for their patronage over the years.

The food court has been there since the mall opened in 1995.

Unique food court

Located on the 3rd floor, the food court was unique for being incorporated into the architecture of Bugis Junction.

If you get a good seat, you could dine overlooking the air-conditioned shopping street below.

It was also the only air-conditioned food court in the Bugis area, as Bugis+ doesn’t have one.

The next nearest food court is at Bras Basah Complex, and the nearest Food Junction is at Raffles City – 1 MRT stop away.

Safe distancing measures limit seats available

While the post didn’t give a reason for the closure, safe distancing measures due to Covid-19 have severely limited the number of seats available for patrons.

Some food courts have even ended up falling afoul of the rules and being punished with a suspension of dine-in.

Also, as their food is more expensive than that of hawker centres, it doesn’t make sense for patrons to dapao from food courts when they can get similar but cheaper fare from hawkers.

When MS News visited the food court on 27 Nov just a week before the closure, no seats could be found despite the premises only being half-full of patrons.

Many tables were empty and cordoned off due to safe distancing measures.

No update on the vacated space

Bugis Junction hasn’t revealed whether another food court will take over the vacated space, or if it will be converted to another type of shop.

However, at least for the time being, shoppers won’t be able to eat at an air-conditioned food court in the Bugis area.

We’ll miss the Food Junction, and it’ll be added to the list of shuttered local food havens that are probably victims of the pandemic.

But we’ll also look forward to finding out what will come next, and hope they’ll be able to cope with the new normal.

