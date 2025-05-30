M’sian man lives in car & survives on food court leftovers for 9 years after losing family support

Man lives off food court leftovers & sleeps in car for 9 years after losing family support

A Malaysian man has shared his story of surviving on the margins for nearly a decade ever since he lost family support in 2015.

In a candid Threads post on Tuesday (27 May), user @zwingzang began with the line: “Survival skills for the working class.”

What followed was a glimpse into the resourceful — and at times harsh — routines that have kept him going.

Over the past nine years, he said he has:

Scavenged for food court leftovers and discarded meals

Commuted daily by bicycle

Showered at hospitals or petrol stations

Lived in his car or sought shelter in abandoned buildings

Drank lots of iced water from mamak stalls to feel full

Charged his phone and got work done at public libraries

Washed clothes while showering

“Anyone who’s ever lived like a hobo and is still going through it, we’re in the same boat,” he wrote.

Lack of parental support led him to adopt rough lifestyle

Responding to questions from curious netizens, @zwingzang shared that he had been juggling part-time work and part-time studies before circumstances pushed him into this way of life.

He’s been living off the grid since losing parental support several years ago.

“I’m not looking for sympathy or assistance. I’ve simply come to terms with it,” he wrote. “Maybe I’m just not cut out for the workforce, or maybe years of serving the managerial class have left me completely burnt out.”

He also criticised Malaysia’s demanding “6+1” work culture (six days of work with only one day off), describing it as a system that rarely allows for two consecutive days of rest.

Adding to his disillusionment, he expressed regret over the pressure to invest heavily in higher education, which, for him, failed to provide the financial stability it promised.

Netizens express concern over food safety, suggest alternatives

Following his post, several netizens voiced concern about the safety of eating leftovers collected from food courts and restaurants.

Some suggested that he consider working in a restaurant, where staff meals are typically provided.

Others cautioned against retrieving food from rubbish bins, noting that there are safer and more dignified ways to obtain meals.

In response, the man reassured them that he knows how to identify food that is still safe to eat, citing six years of experience working in the food and beverage industry.

One user offered a more practical solution, pointing him toward local volunteer groups in Kuala Lumpur that regularly distribute free food to those in need.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday (28 May), the man said he didn’t expect his thoughts to go viral.

He reassured readers that he has been living this way since 2015 and is well-adjusted to the lifestyle.

“I’m okay,” he wrote. “I’ve been through this for years. It’s not a problem for me anymore.”

Featured image adapted from @zwingzang on Threads.