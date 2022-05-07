Foodpanda Riders Claim Orders For Woodlands Unit Were Fake, Customers Urged Not To Abuse System

Foodpanda Riders Cancel Cash Orders After Customer In Woodlands Fails To Show Up

Foodpanda riders make our lives easier by delivering food to our doorstep. Sadly, prank calls and fake orders make it difficult for them to get their end of the deal.

On Friday (6 May), Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared a video of a few Foodpanda riders who arrived at a Woodlands HDB unit to deliver various orders.

Upon arriving, however, they realised that the orders were fake as nobody was there to collect them despite opting to pay cash on delivery.

Unable to do anything else, the riders cancelled their tasks.

Foodpanda riders struggle with fake orders

In the @sgfollowsall post on Friday (6 May), a foodpanda rider shared footage of a recent job gone wrong. The clip showed five other delivery riders gathering at what appears to be a lift landing, checking on the orders they had brought.

All of them had their phones in their hands, likely cross-checking details like the address, customers’ names, and order items.

At various spots on the floor around them lay unopened bags of food, that they had allegedly tried to deliver but in vain.

In a comment, the rider who recorded the original footage recalled that the unit they arrived at was “abandoned” and “no one responded” to them for 10 minutes.

Since all were apparently cash orders and the customer was nowhere to be found, the rider claimed that foodpanda instructed them to cancel the jobs.

Thankfully, the food didn’t go to waste as the riders could keep them in the end.

Netizens sympathise with riders’ struggle

Upon seeing the riders’ predicament, many Instagram users were understandably upset.

One netizen questioned why the customers wasted the riders’ precious time. They were only trying to make a living.

Another netizen, who claimed to be a delivery rider too, quipped that this is the primary reason why they do not like cash orders. They then called for strict action as such incidents have happened “so many times” before.

MS News has reached out to foodpanda for comments on this incident. We’ll update the article accordingly once they get back.

Hope relevant parties can look into this issue

Despite all they have done to serve the community, it’s heartbreaking to see people still taking advantage of food delivery riders.

We hope that the relevant authorities will look more thoroughly into this matter and take necessary action.

Meanwhile, customers should also do their part by ordering responsibly.

