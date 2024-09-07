Foodpanda customer hoists order up to unit after resurfacing works blocks off corridor access

Foodpanda customer at Choa Chu Kang uses silicon door seal to hoist order

Muqtasid Jun Jie, A Foodpanda delivery rider in Singapore, found himself in a challenging situation while delivering to a customer in Choa Chu Kang (CCK) on Friday (6 Sept).

Upon exiting the lift at the customer’s block, he found that corridor access was blocked off due to resurfacing works.

The customer initially asked Mr Muqtasid if he could pass the McDonald’s order to the worker and get the latter to deliver it to her apartment.

However, the worker replied that he was unable to walk on the wet surface for at least one hour.

Faced with the unexpected predicament, the quick-thinking delivery rider asked if the customer had a “rope” so he could deliver the order up “from below”.

A few minutes later, the customer replied that they had a “short rope”.

Attached food order to silicon door seal lowered from unit

Eventually, Mr Muqtasid and the customer found a solution to the problem after the latter found a strip of silicon door seal at home.

The food delivery rider then stood underneath the customer’s second-floor unit, almost like a scene from Rapunzel.

Speaking to MS News, the 30-year-old said the customer initially threw the entire door seal from her unit.

With the entire ‘rope’ on the ground floor, the Foodpanda rider had to find a way to throw the door seal back to the unit before ‘attaching’ the food order.

After two unsuccessful attempts, a worker who witnessed the incident stepped forward and successfully tossed it back to the customer’s unit.

Mr Muqtasid subsequently instructed the customer to tie the door seal to her clothing rack before throwing the other end down.

With one end of the door seal secured, Mr Muqtasid proceeded to tie the bag of food to the other end before the customer hoisted it up to her unit.

Quick thinking indeed.

