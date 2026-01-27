Foodpanda rider in M’sia allegedly sent wrong order in damaged condition, also used another person’s ID

Foodpanda rider allegedly delivers wrong order, man notorious for ‘troublesome work ethic’

Being hungry, exhausted and deep into exam revision is bad enough, but getting the wrong food order in a questionable condition can be the final straw.

That was the experience of a 21-year-old law student in Selangor, Malaysia, who took to Threads on Wednesday (31 Jan) to vent his frustration after a foodpanda delivery allegedly went badly wrong.

The original poster (OP), Mr Junior Tan, said he was studying for his final exams when, growing hungry, he ordered McDonald’s from an outlet in Kajang.

Instead of relief, the delivery left him even more upset.

Order was missing one piece of chicken

Mr Tan said the foodpanda rider had picked up and delivered the wrong order.

The food also arrived with its paper bag severely torn and wet in some areas.

When confronted, the rider allegedly blamed the staff at the McDonald’s outlet for his blunders.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan shared that he had ordered nasi lemak with two pieces of fried chicken, plus a burger.

However, when his order arrived, it was missing a piece of fried chicken.

“It looked like it had been stepped on,” he added.

Mr Tan said the rider explained that the bag had a lot of space, causing the food to move around and arrive messy.

Additionally, the rider claimed he did not get a receipt from the McDonald’s outlet.

Rider reportedly known to cause problems

Mr Tan said that in response to the incident, the McDonald’s outlet sent him his correct order and a free ice cream after he made a report.

He claimed that McDonald’s staff said they frequently encountered problems with the said rider.

The next rider who delivered his correct order also echoed their sentiment.

“The [McDonald’s] staff that was contacting me stated that the food rider has been notorious for his troublesome work ethic,” Mr Tan told MS News.

“The other customers, from what I heard, experienced delayed deliveries from him.”

Mr Tan said he hopes that the rider will be held accountable for his actions so other customers will not be similarly troubled.

“If you don’t want to do work, stay home. But if you want to do work, do it properly and don’t waste other people’s livelihood,” he wrote in his post.

Rider allegedly used another man’s ID card

Furthermore, Mr Tan told MS News that the rider admitted to using his younger brother’s identification (ID) card to do deliveries on the platform.

Mr Tan wanted to report the identity theft to the authorities himself, but claimed that McDonald’s staff insisted they would report it themselves.

He added that a security personnel from his residence also suspected that the foodpanda rider was intoxicated during the incident, as he lay down on the floor after he was confronted.

However, Mr Tan said he personally did not notice this.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s Malaysia and Foodpanda Malaysia for statements.

