Foodpanda customer allegedly receives unsealed order with half the food seemingly gone 

Singapore woman complains to foodpanda after allegedly receiving unsealed order

A woman in Singapore recently took to TikTok to share her experience of receiving a foodpanda order that allegedly arrived unsealed.

The order also appeared to be missing half its content.

Foodpanda order delivered in unsealed plastic bag

The TikTok video, posted on Tuesday (25 Nov) by @shishi_diary, showed the food delivered in an unsealed plastic bag.

The OP said that the food was not “sealed or taped” and pointed out that “anyone could have opened it”.

As she opened the container, the original poster (OP) was greeted by what looked like a partially eaten meal inside.

At first glance, it looked like half the rice and toppings were gone. An accompanying sous vide egg was also packed separately in a smaller container.

According to the post, the OP’s brother was unsettled by the sight of the food and proceeded to throw the dish away.

“My brother was concerned about the safety of the food, so he threw it away,” she shared in the video.

OP claims foodpanda gave templated replies

In her post, the TikToker also explained that her brother has contacted foodpanda’s customer service to highlight the issue.

However, she claimed the platform responded only with generic and supposedly automated messages.

“All the reply is template reply, like some bot,” she wrote. “No solution provided.”

The alleged lack of a proper response left the siblings frustrated, especially given the hygiene and safety concerns they have.

Netizens chime in with possible explanations

This netizen agreed with the OP, saying that it seems like a portion of the meal had been eaten.

Meanwhile, one user felt the food had probably shifted to one side of the container during delivery.

Another TikTok user took the opportunity to highlight why it is important for F&B outlets to cling wrap their food.

In response to MS News queries, a foodpanda spokesperson said they have gotten in touch with the customer, and that a full refund has already been processed.

Featured image adapted from @shishi_diary on TikTok.