Tengah FC suspends players after Toa Payoh riot arrests, calls it ‘a profound betrayal of the strict values of discipline’

Tengah FC players suspended following Toa Payoh rioting arrests, club condemns violence

Tengah Football Club (FC) has suspended several players after their arrests in connection with a rioting incident in Toa Payoh on 24 Aug.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Monday (1 Sept), the club confirmed that several of the arrested individuals are its registered players.

The club immediately suspended the players from all activities and notified them via official letters.

“As a club, we maintain a zero-tolerance stance against violence, gangsterism, or any conduct that brings disrepute to the sport or our community,” the statement added.

Police charge 11 men with rioting with deadly weapon

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to a fight at around 9.50am on 24 Aug at Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, near a coffeeshop.

Thirteen suspects — 12 men and one woman, aged between 21 and 34 — were arrested in connection with the incident.

Two victims, aged 21 and 30, sustained stab wounds to the arm and back, respectively, and received outpatient treatment at a hospital.

A cleaver, believed to have been used in the fight, was also seized.

Of the 13 suspects, 11 men have been charged with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Four were charged on 26 Aug and seven on 27 Aug, while the remaining 30-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are assisting the police with further investigations.

The 11 men’s cases will be mentioned again in court on 3 Sept.

Tengah FC says suspended players’ actions are a ‘profound betrayal’

According to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) website, Tengah FC competes in Division 1 of the Singapore Football League (SFL), one tier below the professional Singapore Premier League (SPL).

In February 2024, the club had received approval to join the SPL but later deferred its 2024-25 season entry.

Tengah FC highlighted in its statement that it was founded to “provide opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds”, including ex-offenders seeking rehabilitation.

Many of its players have embraced football as a platform to reintegrate into society and contribute positively to the community.

However, it described the alleged actions of the suspended players as a “profound betrayal” of its values of discipline, respect, and accountability.

Tengah FC said it will await the conclusion of police investigations before deciding on further disciplinary measures, which will be guided by its internal codes of conduct and contractual terms.

Despite the incident, the club reaffirmed its mission to nurture local football talent, strengthen community involvement, and extend second chances to those committed to genuine rehabilitation.

Also read: 12 men & 1 woman arrested over Toa Payoh fight, 2 victims sustained stab wounds

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Secret Channel on Telegram.