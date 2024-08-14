Pedestrians will have exclusive use of footpaths next to cycling paths, enforcement to start from July 2025

Footpaths adjacent to cycling paths will be converted to “Pedestrian-Only Paths”

Pedestrians will soon have exclusive use of more than 200km of footpaths built adjacent to cycling paths.

Announcing the move, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said this is an effort to enhance pedestrians’ safety.

Currently, bicycles and non-motorised personal mobility devices (PMD) are allowed on footpaths.

With the move, however, bicycles and non-motorised PMDs will no longer be allowed on the footpaths that have been converted to “Pedestrian-Only Paths”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (14 Aug), LTA said “Pedestrians only” markings and pedestrian logos will be imprinted “at regular intervals” on these converted paths.

Personal mobility aid (PMA) users are still allowed on “Pedestrian-Only Paths”. However, they must maintain a speed limit of not more than 6km/hour.

Errant riders & users face fines of up to S$2,000

To help cyclists and non-motorised PMD users adapt to the new arrangement, enforcement will only start about a year later, from 1 July 2025.

According to The Straits Times, cyclists and non-motorised PMD users can be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both for flouting the new rules.

Also read: Internet confused by design of Pasir Ris cycling path that gets cut off by dead-end

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of LTA.