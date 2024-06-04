‘Looking for a man in defence’: Foreign dignitaries attending Shangri-La Dialogue in S’pore go viral

The video included delegates from Oman, Indonesia, and China.

By - 4 Jun 2024, 4:03 pm

TikTok video by Ministry of Defence showcases foreign dignitaries attending Shangri-La Dialogue

The Shangri-La Dialogue that took place in Singapore over the weekend has become the centre of attention — more so for its attendees, who seemed to have shown up for the occasion in style.

This was evident in a TikTok video by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), which showcased the foreign dignitaries who attended the event.

Men in finance❓Men in defence 💯 #military #SLD24 #defence #fyp

Turning up in uniform and a smile for the camera, they seemed to have captured the hearts of TikTok viewers.

TikTok shows foreign dignitaries at Shangri-La Dialogue

Taking part in the “looking for a man in finance” trend, the TikTok video starts off with the voiceover singing, “Looking for a man in defence.”

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

The video then shows off the delegates in order, with the first one from Oman giving the camera a smile.

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

A military official from New Zealand follows, posing for the camera with the in-video caption describing him as “5’9” — certainly impressive.

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

The third delegate, an Indonesian military official, beams for the TikTok viewers with the voiceover praising him for a “nice smile.”

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

Officials from Japan, UAE, and Germany pose for the camera

The Japanese official who was next in the video did not disappoint either, posing with a sideways finger gun as he shoots the camera a grin.

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

Singapore’s own delegate features in the video as well, with a military official from the Lion City waving at the camera while decked out in a uniform adorned with gold badges and buttons.

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

Officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, China, and the Philippines also took part in the video.

Source: @mindefsg on TikTok

Adjusting their stylish uniforms and posing for the camera, they strike quite the sight indeed for sore eyes.

Viewers praise concept behind video

Needless to say, the video became viral with over 1.9 million views. It’s apparent that the officials have seized the attention — and hearts — of TikTok viewers.

Source: TikTok

Some were even willing to move to Singapore just to catch a glimpse of the dignitaries.

Source: TikTok

Others were quick to praise the content creation team behind MINDEF for coming up with the concept for the TikTok post.

Source: TikTok

In fact, they went so far as to demand a raise for those who created the video.

Source: TikTok

Of course, this wasn’t the only time netizens have been all aflutter over officers in uniform.

Back in February last year, a recruitment video by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) featuring a female officer similarly became all the rage among viewers, with many expressing the desire to be her assistant.

Featured image adapted from @mindefsg on TikTok.

