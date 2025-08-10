Police arrest 4 men believed to be linked to foreign housebreaking syndicates

Police nab four Chinese nationals linked to foreign housebreaking syndicates in Singapore

Four Chinese nationals, aged between 36 and 41, have been arrested in Singapore after police found them in possession of housebreaking tools. Authorities believe they are linked to foreign syndicates targeting local homes.

Suspects arrested during large-scale operation

In a Facebook post on 10 Aug, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed that the arrests took place on 8 Aug during a major operation spanning the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road.

These areas were allegedly exploited by the suspects for their dense forest cover, allowing them to move undetected.

The joint operation involved several units, including Clementi Police Division, Operations Command, Police Intelligence, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command, and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command.

By the end of the day, officers had tracked down and apprehended two suspects hiding in forested areas near the Rail Corridor.

That night, a third suspect was arrested near Clementi Mall, while the fourth was caught the following morning at a Geylang hotel.

Housebreaking tools, cash seized

Police seized housebreaking implements such as screwdrivers and spanners, along with clothing and over S$400 in cash.

The suspects will be charged in court on 10 Aug for possession of housebreaking implements with common intention under Section 453 of the Penal Code 1871, read with Section 34.

SPF is also investigating their possible involvement in other housebreaking cases reported between April and July this year.

Clementi Police Division Commander AC Serene Chiu commended her team for apprehending the suspects within 24 hours of their arrival in Singapore, preventing potential break-ins.

“The police will spare no efforts to apprehend persons who enter Singapore to commit crime, and will deal with them to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

Also read: 3 foreigners arrested for housebreaking & theft at Bukit Timah homes after mother & son tip off police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.