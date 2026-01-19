‘I saw an iPhone pointing at me’: Foreign student allegedly filmed while showering inside S’pore rental

Foreign student in Singapore says fellow tenant filmed her while showering in bathroom of rented home

A foreign student has taken to TikTok to recount a disturbing experience in Singapore, claiming she was secretly filmed while showering in the bathroom of a rented home.

In a video posted on Tuesday (6 Jan), the Original Poster (OP), who is from Malaysia, said she was an intern living in Singapore and had recently moved into what she initially thought was her “ideal” rental room.

The unit, which came with a balcony and shared facilities, was meant to be her home for several months while she completed her internship.

‘I saw an iPhone pointing at me’

The incident allegedly occurred sometime in December.

According to the woman, she was showering in a small bathroom fitted with a louvre-panel door when she suddenly felt as though someone was watching her.

In her video, she showed an image of the bathroom door, pointing out that one of the panels was missing, leaving a gap in the middle.

She claimed that when she turned around, she saw an iPhone protruding through the opening, allegedly recording her while she was showering.

Frozen in shock and panic, she said she was unable to react before the person fled the scene with the phone.

Unsure of what to do, she contacted the police and also called her father for support.

The woman added that she believes she knows who the suspected individual was, as the unit was shared with other tenants.

Police investigation finds no evidence

However, she said the police investigation did not uncover any evidence that could identify or implicate the alleged perpetrator.

“The police couldn’t do anything because no evidence was found,” she shared.

She also claimed that the property owners told her she could move out if she felt unsafe, a response that left her feeling distressed and unsupported.

“End of the day, it was me who had to move out, and not the guy that filmed me,” she said, adding that she felt “so unheard”.

According to the OP, she still had to remain in the unit for about a month before securing a new place, describing that period as emotionally exhausting and deeply uncomfortable.

Warns others to be cautious when renting

The OP went on to warn viewers to be vigilant when renting in Singapore, sharing images of the room she had stayed in.

She urged others to thoroughly research their rental units and remain alert, especially in shared living arrangements.

She added that prior to the incident, she believed Singapore was a completely safe place.

“Ultimately, these things do happen, wherever you are in the world,” she stated.

The OP shared that she has since moved out and found a new unit where she plans to stay for the next five months.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: S’porean doctor charged for allegedly recording 560 colleagues at hospital toilets in Australia



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from balgirl23 on Tiktok.