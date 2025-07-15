Foreigner calls S’pore ‘a bit dull’, netizens say boring people get bored

Foreigner calls Singapore dull, netizens clap back

Is Singapore dull? That was the question posed by a foreigner on r/askSingapore, who shared their thoughts after spending some time living in the Lion City.

While they appreciated its safety, stability, and world-class infrastructure, they shared feeling that “something’s missing”.

Foreigner says ‘something’s missing’ in Singapore

In their 13 July post, the Original Poster (OP) explained that life in Singapore felt like it happened “within boundaries” — not just legal ones, but emotional and creative ones too.

“Conversations often felt polite but guarded,” they wrote. “Nights out felt curated rather than spontaneous.”

“Even art and culture sometimes seemed like they were performed more than lived.”

They clarified that their intention wasn’t to criticise, but to understand how Singaporeans viewed their own country, especially those who had lived or travelled abroad.

The post ended with this parting query: “Is this something you feel, or is it just romanticising ‘messier’ cities?”

Netizens share why ‘dull & boring’ is good

Cue the flood of honest, witty, and at times brutally self-aware replies.

One netizen clapped back, saying, “A boring person will find any place dull, regardless of where they are.”

Another Redditor said “boring is good”, adding that it allows them to have the “time, space and freedom” to create their own excitement.

One user said they were thankful Singapore was “safe and dull”, because it means she can walk around alone at 3am and not worry.

Some believed the OP was simply projecting, with one user saying that “you make your own fun”.

Travel blogger calls Singapore ‘the most boring country’

This isn’t the first time someone has called Singapore boring. A travel blogger known as Nina made waves in March 2024 for calling Singapore “the most boring country” she’s ever visited.

In a brief Instagram reel filmed at the iconic Merlion, she called Singapore “very clean” but felt it lacked beauty, greenery, and “vibe”.

She added that there was excessive traffic and too many buildings.

“I found it very boring there, the most boring country where I was,” she wrote.

