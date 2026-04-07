2 foreigners to be charged for stealing over S$400 worth of perfumes and cream at Changi Airport

Foreigners steal perfume and cream at Changi Airport, charged with theft

Two foreigners are set to face charges after allegedly stealing perfumes and cream from a retail store at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The two items stolen had a combined value of S$437.60.

Retail assistant noticed two cosmetic items missing

The Singaporean Police Force (SPF) was informed of a theft at a shop in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2, on 25 March at around 1.50pm.

A retail assistant noticed that two cosmetic items were missing from the display shelf around 12.35pm, SPF said.

CCTV disclosed theft committed by foreign couple

The identities of the two individuals, a 63-year-old New Zealand man and a 52-year-old Australian woman, were established via CCTV footage.

The man allegedly took a perfume worth S$239.60 before leaving the store with the woman, without making a payment. This happened at 12.20pm.

Just two minutes later, both suspects returned to the store, and the man reportedly took a cream valued at S$198 before leaving again without making payment.

Police tracked down and arrested the suspects at their hotel

Following the theft, officers from the Airport Police Division tracked down the suspects to their hotel room and arrested them.

Two additional bottles of perfume were found during the investigation and were suspected of having been obtained fraudulently.

Both will face charges of theft and fraudulent possession of property

Both suspects will face charges on 7 April for theft in a dwelling, with two counts under Section 380 and Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Additionally, the suspects will be charged with fraudulent possession of property under Section 35(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$3,000, or both.

Police state they will act firmly against theft offenders

The police emphasise that they take shop theft seriously and will act firmly against offenders.

“Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection after committing such offences.”

Also read: Australian woman arrested when she returns to S’pore 2 years after alleged theft at Changi Airport



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.