Worker Passes Away After Forklift Accident In Keat Hong, Is 29th Workplace Fatality In 2022

Indian Worker Passes Away After Forklift Accident In Keat Hong On 7 Jul

Singapore has seen a slew of workplace accidents that coincided with the easing of Covid-19 measures earlier this year.

Things got so bad that a safety time-out had to be implemented in May.

Sadly, tragedies continue to happen.

On Thursday (7 Jul), a 35-year-old worker passed away after a fatal forklift accident at a worksite along Keat Hong Link.

The Indian national is Singapore’s 29th workplace fatality this year.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

In response to MS News queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson shared that the accident happened at about 10am on Thursday (7 Jul).

The location of the accident was a worksite along Keat Hong Link.

At the time of the accident, a 35-year-old Indian worker was standing on the rear counterweight of a forklift while attempting to tie an electrical cable onto an overhead beam.

Without warning, the forklift moved backwards and the worker found himself caught between the vehicle’s canopy and the beam.

The worker was subsequently conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

MOM has instructed the occupier of the worksite to cease all works while they investigate the case.

The ministry also took the opportunity to remind workers to only use forklifts for their “intended purposes”.

29th workplace fatality in Singapore in 2022

This marks the 29th workplace fatality in Singapore this year.

In the first six months of 2022 alone, the country reported 28 workplace deaths.

This is nearly double the figure in 2019, which saw 17 fatal workplace accidents in the same period.

According to Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, about 50% of these accidents involved falls from heights and vehicular accidents.

Perhaps more worryingly, most of them were due to “preventable safety lapses”.

Condolences to the deceased worker’s family

Since the easing of measures earlier this year, Singapore has seen an uptick in fatal workplace accidents.

As work makes a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels, we hope companies will ensure that this is done in a safe manner.

MS News offers our condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

