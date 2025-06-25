Ex-SQ stewardess battles eczema & insomnia while flying, advises aspiring crew to ‘be safe’

Former SQ stewardess shares reality of frequent flying

While many may think that travelling for work is a dream job, the reality can often be more challenging than it seems.

After two years of battling eczema flare-ups, insomnia, and feeling unlike herself, 26-year-old Eunice made the difficult decision to leave her dream job.

Eunice first shared her less-than-glamorous experience as a cabin crew member on TikTok, and later told MS News why she chose to do so.

She wanted to shed light on the reality of flying so frequently and the toll it can take on one’s health, so that aspiring cabin crew know what they are signing up for.

Former stewardess battled with eczema & insomnia while flying

When she first started flying, Eunice shared that the plane’s dry environment caused her childhood eczema to flare up horribly.

Frequent flights and constant travels across time zones also disrupted her sleep schedule, which she described as “haywire”.

“I’ve always needed a lot of sleep to function well, so getting only a few hours per night completely threw my body off balance,” she said.

Eunice also suffered from insomnia and sudden dizzy spells — sometimes causing her vision to go black without warning.

Taking melatonin to induce sleep only worked occasionally, she added.

Having to wear a full face of makeup often also caused her skin to break out, and affected her “in ways [she] could not even begin to imagine”.

“My confidence reached an all-time low, and I couldn’t even look people in the eye,” said Eunice.

She added that the harsh overhead cabin lighting, which highlighted the bumps and blemishes, only heightened her anxiety.

“Those who noticed, either trainers or senior crew, would point it out, which made me really struggle,” she said, recalling how a trainer even called her out in front of the entire batch.

Former stewardess felt the ‘brunt of it’ during layovers

Although she struggled, Eunice said that she was still able to fully focus during flights.

“It was only during layovers that I started feeling the brunt of it,” she said.

“I felt like a stranger in my own skin. But I told myself, this is your dream job, so you can’t quit.”

There was only so much she could do to cover everything up.

“When I looked in the mirror, I didn’t recognise myself, and cried myself to sleep on so many nights,” said Eunice, who had even begun cancelling plans with her friends and isolating herself.

Her ‘dream’ since young

The stress also affected her overall health, as she lost 10kg while flying.

However, on social media, people still assumed that she was “living her best life”, and in some sense, she was.

“Being a cabin crew in SQ had been my dream since young,” said Eunice.

Before becoming a stewardess, she had always dreamed of travelling and seeing the world, but did not have the financial means to do so.

In fact, she had never even flown on an SQ flight before joining the company.

Being accepted into the airline gave her these opportunities — along with the unforgettable experience of donning the iconic kebaya for two years.

Some of her favourite memories include scuba diving in Cairns, the picturesque view of Lake Como, Venice in Italy, walking with lions in Johannesburg, and more.

“There were so many places that I would never have been able to go without SQ, and I’m grateful for that,” added Eunice.

She also recalled meeting lovely passengers on flights, describing the chance to interact with people from all walks of life as “wonderful”.

Eunice had also grown close to the people she worked with, as they frequently headed out together during layovers.

‘I didn’t know who I was without SQ’

Even with all these career highlights, she realised that she had been lying to herself — telling herself that things would eventually get better.

She then made the difficult decision to quit and take back control of her life.

While the change greatly improved her health and well-being, Eunice admitted she had some reservations about moving on.

“At the start, it was hard. I didn’t know who I was without SQ, and where I should go from here,” she said.

After nursing herself back to health and taking care of her skin, Eunice briefly considered returning to flying by joining Emirates.

However, she ultimately decided against it, as it would have required her to relocate to Dubai, something she was not prepared to do.

Instead, Eunice has found a new purpose in mentoring young children as a private tutor at an International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) tuition company.

Former stewardess reminds others to enjoy the experience

Having left the industry over a year ago, Eunice hopes that her story will help raise awareness.

She acknowledged the joy of travelling and flying — noting that she still makes it a point to travel every two to three months — but emphasised the importance of taking care of oneself.

“Be safe and put yourself first,” she urged.

Especially for aspiring cabin crew, Eunice advised not to let minor setbacks weigh them down.

“If you’ve always wanted to join SQ, go for it! But at the end, remember — it is just a job,” she said.

“Don’t put it on a pedestal or feel like it defines you, because you are so much more than that.”

Also read: SIA stewardess learnt sign language to communicate with sister, now uses it to help deaf passengers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @oo.neese on TikTok and courtesy of Eunice.