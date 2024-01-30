Australia’s ‘Forrest Gump’ Explores Iconic S’pore Trails As Part Of 26,000km Run Around The World

Australia’s ‘Forrest Gump’ Explores Iconic Singapore Trails During His Run Around The World

Tim Franklin, also known as Australia’s ‘Forrest Gump’, is on a journey to circumnavigate the globe on foot.

On Monday (29 Jan), Tim completed Day 422 of his journey in front of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in Singapore.

He’s set to spend the next four days on the island, during which he will conquer iconic trails like the Rail Corridor and MacRitchie Nature Trail.

Beyond the physical feat, Tim plans on giving back through his global odyssey, actively raising awareness and funds for charities.

‘Forrest Gump’ completes Day 422 of his journey at MBS

On Monday (29 Jan), Tim marked Day 422 of his extraordinary run in front of the iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

In a press release, the 41-year-old conveyed his admiration for Singapore while noting the heat that many of us might be familiar with:

After today’s run, I can tell you it is also quite hot. I was grateful for the breeze.

Nonetheless, he remained undeterred in his commitment to inspire people to embrace physical activity.

He also acknowledged the friendly reception he received on Day 422, which he dubbed “a great one”.

Over his four-day stint in Singapore, Tim plans to explore and conquer renowned trails:

Rail Corridor — 24km

MacRitchie Nature Trail — 11km

East Coast Park — 13km

In addition, he will visit local schools and run with children through the Singapore Hash House Harriers running club.

Tim’s started ultramarathon adventure in Dec 2022

As documented on Tim’s website, he kicked off his ultramarathon adventure in December back in Dec 2022.

Since then, he has traversed diverse regions around the world, including:

New Zealand

USA

Portugal

Türkiye

Argentina

His journey will come full circle as Tim plans to conclude at the same starting point in Brisbane.

The press release highlighted Tim’s resilience in the face of numerous obstacles during his extensive journey. Despite facing a tornado, enduring two serious car crashes, and navigating three catastrophic floods, Tim remains undeterred in the pursuit of his dream.

Remarkably, amidst these challenges, Tim has burnt an impressive 1,305,897 calories. He has also achieved a total elevation gain of 146,015m.

Raising awareness and funds for charities

Through his remarkable run around the world, Tim is not only pushing his physical limits but also channelling his endurance towards meaningful causes. Notably, he is actively seeking to raise funds and awareness for selected beneficiaries that are close to heart.

These charities include Inspiring Brighter Futures, Wings For Life, and the Lung Foundation of Australia.

In particular, his motto is to “Run for those that can’t”, which is the same inspirational message that Wings For Life advocates for.

According to Tim’s website, he will direct 15% of all donations raised to the aforementioned charities.

