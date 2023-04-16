Foster Dog Steps On Aircon Ledge In S’pore, Owners Remind Public To Shut Windows & Grilles

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Owners Of Foster Dog Remind Public To Shut Window After It Steps Out On Aircon Ledge

When leaving our pets at home, it is vital to ensure they do not find themselves in precarious situations. Otherwise, the consequences can be dire.

This was nearly the case in Singapore recently, when owners of a foster dog found out while they were out that it had been standing at an aircon ledge.

Luckily, neighbours managed to distract it before anything bad could happen.

Foster dog stands on aircon ledge

On 13 Apr, the owners took to Facebook to share their story via SOSD Singapore.

Nearly two months ago, they had welcomed a foster dog into their home — a unit at a condominium.

As such, the owners would ensure their balcony doors were shut, even though they installed invisible grilles, before heading out.

In addition, they barricaded their kitchen and main door with a baby gate to prevent the canine from dashing through the door when they return.

“The only window in the house is at the end of the kitchen. Since we had the baby gate installed, we felt it was safe to leave a small gap for ventilation,” they added.

To the owners’ shock, however, the building management called them one afternoon, saying their dog was standing at the aircon ledge outside the kitchen window.

They then received a picture of the canine with its front paws against the railing.

“One slip, he would’ve fallen off,” the owners shared.

Fortunately, their neighbours distracted it by pressing the doorbell, and they rushed home in time.

Lesson learnt for owners

The owners admitted that the incident had taught them a lesson in always taking the precautions necessary in such situations.

Despite having good intentions in allowing for some ventilation, it was still easy for the dog to climb the baby gate and make it out of the window.

“If not for the aircon ledge, he would very likely have fallen to his death before anyone could do anything to help,” they noted.

The owners went on to urge those with a pet at home to refrain from letting their guard down.

“Do remember to close and lock your windows properly before you leave the house, even if you have window grilles or safety gates in place,” they stressed.

Featured image adapted from SOSD Singapore on Facebook.