77-year-old woman found dead in Bedok South flat after blood drips into unit below

Elderly woman found dead in Bedok South flat had talked to sister on the phone two days earlier

An elderly woman was found dead in her flat along Bedok South Road after blood dripped into the unit below.

The grisly find was made on Sunday (25 May) afternoon at Block 163 Bedok South Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Packet of food left outside flat for 2 days

After a Shin Min reader alerted the paper to the presence of police vehicles at the block, reporters arrived at the scene at 4pm and found that the police had cordoned off part of the corridor outside the deceased’s unit.

A male neighbour on the same floor said his wife had seen a food packet hanging on the front door last Friday (23 May).

He saw the food still there the next day, he added.

Blood dripped from ceiling of flat below

70-year-old Madam Zeng (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives directly below the deceased, said her son noticed blood dripping from the ceiling of their master bedroom at about 1pm on Sunday.

The blood dripped onto their floor, prompting them to place a towel there to soak it up and prevent it from seeping into the crevices between their tiles.

Mdm Zeng also detected a foul odour from upstairs, so they went up to check as they suspected something was wrong.

Deceased’s sister called police after foul odour detected

Another female neighbour, 61, said they used to call the deceased “Nancy”. She last spoke to her on 22 May, she said.

On Sunday, the woman’s sister visited her flat at 10am but nobody answered the door, so she asked the neighbour if she knew where Nancy had gone.

The neighbour tried knocking on the door too, but detected a foul odour.

The sister went home to look for the key to the flat but couldn’t find it, so she called a locksmith.

However, the locksmith claimed he could not help after also smelling the stench.

That was when the downstairs neighbour came up and told the sister about the blood dripping from his ceiling, so they decided to call the police.

A police hearse was seen taking the body away at about 6pm.

Woman had lived alone for 25 years in Bedok South flat where she was found dead

Mdm Zeng’s husband, 72-year-old Mr Ou (transliterated from Mandarin), said the deceased had lived upstairs alone for more than 25 years.

He heard her sister had last spoken on the phone to her on Friday morning, but she became uncontactable that same night.

The woman’s 51-year-old niece told Shin Min that the police had told them that her aunt had died in her sleep.

As her body began to rot, her blood dripped onto the floor and seeped through, she added.

Since her aunt retired from teaching, she had been alone but did not suffer from any cardiovascular disease, so her death was very sudden, she noted.

Because her body was severely decomposed, relatives decided not to hold a funeral and cremate her immediately.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.05pm on 25 May.

A 77-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a residential unit in Block 163 Bedok South Road, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations,

Police investigations are ongoing.

