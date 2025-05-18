43-year-old man found dead along back alley in Little India, no foul play suspected

Man found dead in Little India had no obvious injuries, said witness

A man was found dead along a back alley between buildings in Little India, with no immediate cause of death apparent.

He was discovered on Saturday (17 May) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Blue tent placed over man found dead in Little India

A Shin Min reader had alerted the paper to a body lying on the ground near Hindoo Road, which is off Serangoon Road.

When reporters arrived, the police had blocked off the back alley, with several officers seen at the scene.

A police blue tent had also been placed over the body, next to a power station.

Man found dead in Little India next to wallet & lighter

The 31-year-old operator of an Indian restaurant nearby, named only as Satish, said he saw the man lying on the ground before the police cordoned off the area.

He had no obvious external injuries on his body, except that his face was a little swollen, he added.

He did not see any blood at the scene, only a wallet and lighter next to the body.

Case classified as unnatural death

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 8.10am on 17 May.

A 43-year-old man was found lying motionless along 1 Hindoo Road — the address of Kannappa Restaurant, which is next to the alley.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.