Temasek Foundation Will Be Distributing Free Masks Via Vending Machine In Jan 2022

Living in a pandemic, one thing has been a mask-have. Thankfully, Temasek Foundation has been extremely generous when it comes to supplying free masks to Singapore residents.

From 10 – 23 Jan 2022, the foundation will be conducting yet another mask distribution exercise.

Source

Similar to past initiatives, Temasek Foundation’s 6th mask distribution exercise will be done through vending machines.

Free masks to be given out from 10 – 23 Jan 2022

On Tuesday (23 Nov), Temasek Foundation announced on Facebook that they will be starting 2022 with a bang by holding a mask distribution exercise.

The initiative will be held over a 2-week period from 10 – 23 Jan 2022.

It will be Temasek Foundation’s 6th mask distribution exercise.

Distribution will be via vending machines

This mask distribution exercise will be done via vending machines, much like previous occasions.

Source

It is likely that residents will need to have their government-issued IC to collect the masks.

In the latest mask distribution exercise where Temasek Foundation issued N95 masks, residents needed to present their utility bills to make the collection at malls and large supermarkets.

Temasek Foundation will share further updates about the January distribution in time to come.

Keep a lookout for more information

Even as Covid-19 restrictions ease, it is crucial that we continue to observe safety measures such as mask-wearing.

Kudos to Temasek Foundation for always ensuring Singapore residents have a steady supply of masks and other necessities to stay well protected.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks for more information on the mask distribution exercise.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Temasek Foundation on Facebook.