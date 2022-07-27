Petition Seeking Free NDP Tickets For Sec 1 & P6 Students Exceeds 5,000 Signatures, Many Demand Fair Treatment

Students Sign Petition For Free Admission To NDP Show They Missed During Pandemic

The consequences of Covid-19 have been devastating — especially for those missing out on annual events.

Every year, Primary 5 students would attend the National Education (NE) show, which was a preview for the actual National Day Parade (NDP). However, the breakout of Covid-19 put a stop to the tradition.

With this year’s NDP making a comeback, the show has also returned for students. However, those who missed out on the event felt the different treatment was unfair.

Thus, they have signed a petition for free tickets to the parade. Netizens also support them, claiming that this once-in-a-lifetime show cannot be missed.

So far, the petition has reached over 5,000 signatures.

Petition for free NDP tickets exceeds 5,000 signatures

A disgruntled netizen started the petition for free NDP tickets, demanding that this year’s Secondary One and Primary Six students should get to attend previews for the historic parade as well.

They stated that these students could not attend the NE show for their respective years. As such, they have lost out on what should have been a milestone in their primary school journey.

In addition, the two batches of students also missed out on experiencing learning journeys for three years with their respective schools.

Unfortunately, they lost out on quite a few stepping stones while studying in primary schools, which they feel is unfair.

The petition has gained quite a number of signatures, with over 5,400 at the time of writing.

Students lament over stressors faced during the pandemic

Under the reasons for the petition, many pointed out the unfairness of others attending the ceremony when they did not.

The different treatment seemed unfair, especially considering the various challenges of studying through the pandemic.

These batches of pupils, after all, were among the first to cope with a different form of learning. On top of that, they had to miss out on key moments of their school life.

In addition, gaining tickets to such ceremonies is rare for Singaporeans. Attending it with your classmates was a highlight of primary school, one these students feel they deserve to experience.

Not to mention, as some users pointed out, it has been rather difficult to see the current Primary 5 students celebrate going to their NE show when they didn’t.

The petition did not just gain signatures from students. Parents and other netizens have joined in as well.

Hopefully, students will get to attend the show

The NE show has always been an important milestone for many primary school students. We probably have fond memories of attending it with our friends, watching the airshow and screaming the lyrics to the National Day song.

These students deserve to have such an experience for their own to cherish. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and not granting them the chance to feel it for themselves does seem a little unfair.

Hopefully, our local authorities may be able to do something to ensure these kids get the experiences they deserve.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yan Wei Kwan on Flickr.