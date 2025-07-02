Free TCM services available every Wednesday from 9am to 12pm at Punggol Cresails RN Centre

Enjoy free TCM services every Wednesday at Punggol Cresails RN Centre

Residents in Punggol West can now enjoy free Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) services every Wednesday from 9am to 12pm at the Punggol Cresails Residents’ Network (RN) Centre, Sun Xueling shared in a Facebook post today (2 July).

The services, which include internal medicine and acupuncture, are provided by the Public Free Clinic Society.

Ms Sun also noted that the team is working with other RN Centres to extend these complimentary services to more residents across the Punggol West community.

Interested residents can make an appointment by calling Punggol West Community Centre (CC) at 6444 1128.

“We thank Punggol West CC Senior Citizens’ Executive Committee for their support and look forward to expanding these services,” she added.

New Punggol Coast Bus Interchange begins operations

This initiative is part of a broader push to enhance well-being and connectivity in Punggol.

Just a few days ago, on Sunday (29 June), the new Punggol Coast Bus Interchange officially began operations.

Located within the Punggol Digital District, it links directly to Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line and the upcoming Punggol Coast Mall.

The new interchange improves access to and from the area, with direct bus services to key destinations such as Yishun, Tampines, and even Changi Airport.

Part of ‘small steps each day, for better ways’ for Punggol town

These efforts fall under a wider initiative led by Ms Sun, titled “small steps each day, for better ways”, which focuses on steadily improving the liveability of Punggol.

Ms Sun, who serves as Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport, and is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol GRC, has been regularly updating residents on the town’s ongoing developments.

Besides the newly opened bus interchange and free TCM services, other “small steps” include installing a lift for a pedestrian bridge and preparing for the future deployment of autonomous vehicles in the neighbourhood.

