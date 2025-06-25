New bus service 104 to connect Punggol directly to Sengkang, Buangkok, Serangoon & Woodleigh

New bus service 104 to link Punggol directly to Sengkang, Buangkok, Serangoon & Woodleigh

Punggol residents can soon look forward to improved bus connectivity.

A new bus service — Service 104 — will be introduced in the coming months, announced Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol GRC Sun Xueling in a Facebook post on Tuesday (24 June).

The service will allow residents to travel directly from Punggol to Sengkang, Buangkok, Serangoon, and Woodleigh without the need to transfer.

Launch tied to opening of new bus interchange

Service 104 will operate from the upcoming Punggol Coast Bus Interchange, with stops along Punggol Way, Sumang, and Matilda.

“We have heard your feedback for better bus connectivity,” Ms Sun wrote, adding that the new service will offer residents more convenient travel options out of Punggol.

Further details, including the launch date and full route map, will be shared closer to implementation.

Punggol Coast Bus Interchange opens 29 June

The new bus service comes as the Punggol Coast Bus Interchange is set to begin operations this Sunday (29 June).

Located within the Punggol Digital District, the interchange is directly connected to Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line and the upcoming Punggol Coast Mall.

It will be Singapore’s 15th Integrated Transport Hub.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the interchange will initially be served by extended routes of Services 34 and 117/M.

Service 34 — which links Punggol to Changi Airport via Tampines — will now include stops along Punggol Central, Sumang Walk, Sumang Link, and Punggol Way.

Meanwhile, Service 117/M will be extended to serve Punggol Place, Sentul Crescent, and Sentul Walk.

These changes aim to improve connectivity within Punggol and offer direct access to inter-town destinations like Yishun, Tampines, and the airport.

Designed to support Punggol’s continued growth, the interchange can accommodate up to 10 bus services.

More routes will be added progressively in tandem with new developments in the area.

