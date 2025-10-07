Man in M’sia buys girlfriend ticket to Japan, she ends up being his drug mule

Malaysian woman incarcerated in Japan after allegedly becoming a drug mule

On 3 Oct, a Malaysian activist posted about the case of a Malaysian woman who is serving eight years behind bars in Japan after allegedly being used as a drug mule by her boyfriend.

The man had enticed her with a free ticket to Japan and even gifted her a luggage bag to use on the trip.

Unbeknownst to the woman, the baggage ended up loaded with drugs.

The incarcerated woman had reached out to the activist, Chee Heng Kuan, better known as Uncle Kentang, via a letter sent from Wakayama prison.

Activist receives letter from Japanese prison

In the letter, the woman asked the activist to take care of her ailing mother, who suffers from multiple conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

A photo uploaded on Facebook shows an older woman poring over the contents of the letter allegedly written by her daughter.

The activist said he hopes the pair can meet face-to-face before the elderly woman passes, but admits that the chances are slim.

He then used her story to warn others.

“Youngsters must not be too eager to travel, and never believe and trust your boyfriend 100%,” he wrote.

The activist also urged parents to be wary and to “never allow your daughter to travel without your supervision”.

He further extended his warning to men, who, instead of free plane tickets, may get lucrative job offers overseas.

The activist warned that such opportunities with large salaries “may come with a heavy price”.