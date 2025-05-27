‘Should be a basic service’: Redditor starts petition for free tap water at F&B establishments in S’pore, draws mixed reactions

Redditor creates petition demanding free tap water at F&B establishments in Singapore

As the rising cost of living continues to be a hot topic in Singapore, one frustrated Redditor has taken a bold step by launching a petition calling for all F&B establishments to provide free tap water.

Posted on Change.org on 24 May, the petition argues that access to tap water should be treated as a “basic service”, especially since many eateries already charge a service fee.

“In a country where tap water is clean, safe, and abundantly available, it is unjustified to restrict access to tap water,” the petition read.

It listed ways that providing free tap water could benefit the country from a public health, economic, and health perspective.

“By signing this petition, we advocate for a healthier, more environmentally responsible, and consumer-conscious dining culture in Singapore.”

In an accompanying post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, the OP urged others to sign and share the petition, saying:

This would be a pro-consumer move that also has public health and environmental benefits.

At the time of writing, the petition has racked up more than 600 signatures, with the Reddit post sparking over 100 comments from netizens.

Petition for free tap water draws mixed reactions from netizens

The push for free tap water has clearly struck a nerve.

Many netizens chimed in with their support, with one netizen recalling how some restaurants used to offer it for free, before quietly introducing a charge of 30 cents for “free-flow water”.

Another drew comparisons to many European countries, where they have a law that mandates free tap water be served on request.

“Charging for tap water is an exploitative and economically inefficient practice,” they wrote.

However, not all were on board. Some Redditors felt that giving out free tap water in Singapore would lead to abuse.

One pointed out that this practice would not work in Singapore as people tend to “abuse the free things given to them”.

Another echoed this concern, recalling how a local ice cream shop that offered free water in paper cups saw customers grabbing five to ten cups at a time, wasting them without a second thought.

“Agree on the abuse of free stuff,” they wrote.

