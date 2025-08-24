Frenchman steals S$4,024 of items from 3 shops in Funan, sentenced to mandatory psychiatric treatment

57-year-old Frenchman steals items from 3 shops in Funan over a week

A 57-year-old Frenchman who stole S$4,024 worth of items from three shops in Funan mall has been sentenced to a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO).

Stephane Christophe Bernard Piot had committed the thefts within a span of one week, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Frenchman steals S$899 router from Funan on 24 Feb

At about 3pm on 28 Feb, an employee of an electronics store in Funan found that a router worth S$899 was missing.

There was also no record of its sale.

After checking CCTV footage, the employee discovered that Piot had taken the router four days earlier, on 24 Feb, and left without paying.

The police were then called.

He steals laptop on 2 March

On 2 March, a laptop worth S$2,799 was found missing from another electronics store in the mall.

According to investigations, Piot had entered the store between 11.18am and 11.26am that same day.

He took the laptop, which was on display, and left without being noticed.

He steals spectacles on 28 Feb

Piot also committed a third theft, according to court documents.

On 28 Feb, he visited an optician in the mall at 12.15pm.

He stole a pair of spectacles worth S$326 on that occasion.

He must undergo psychiatric treatment at IMH

Appearing in court last Friday (22 Aug), Piot pleaded guilty to two out of three charges of theft.

The remaining charge was taken into consideration for sentencing.

He was eventually sentenced to a 12-month MTO — during which he must undergo psychiatric treatment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

His lawyer said he was willing to cooperate with the MTO, without elaborating on his mental condition.

