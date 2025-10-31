M’sian asks why Chinese weddings serve fried rice last, netizens say it keeps guests full

Netizen in Malaysia asks why fried rice is served last at Chinese weddings, sparks discussion

A curious Malaysian netizen asked why Chinese restaurants—especially at weddings—serve fried rice last on set menus. The netizen noted that diners usually leave it untouched, which wastes food.

After many years of wondering, the netizen finally discovered a popular Facebook page showcasing Malaysian cultural quirks. As a result, they decided to submit their question, hoping to get an answer finally.

Since the article’s publication last Thursday (16 Oct), readers have posted over 400 comments discussing the reasons.

Netizen thinks it is wasteful

A netizen posted on the Meanwhile in Malaysia Facebook page that they don’t understand why Chinese restaurants often serve fried rice last. By the time the dish arrives at the table, everyone is already full, they noted.

According to the netizen, this is even worse at weddings. Not only do guests tend to ignore it, but many have already left by the time it arrives. They called it wasteful, since most guests will not even take the leftovers home.

“Can’t the rice be out after the soup menu?” they suggested. This way, they said, guests can enjoy the dishes with the others.

They admitted that the practice has been on their minds for years and are glad to find a place to rant about it finally.

Commenters explain that it keeps guests full

Since the netizen posted the topic, commenters have shown up in droves to explain why this practice exists.

One commenter explained that the dish is to ensure that something is filling for the people who have to help out with the ceremony, who will often miss the earlier dishes because of it. Instead of being wasteful, he pointed out that it is actually considerate to the guests.

“It’s actually a thoughtful tradition,” he wrote. He then added that it is also indicative of the hosts’ thinking about the people who could not make the event, and the guests can take these leftovers home with them.

Another pointed out that guests receive that dish last because it’s the cheapest, following a string of more expensive ones. “Just in case you’re not full,” he added.

One woman even added that if guests received the rice first, it might suggest the host is being stingy. “If the fried rice is served earlier as a first dish, it shows the host is stingy as he is filling up his guest early with an inexpensive dish,” she said.

Featured image adapted from Thai Liang Lim on Canva and Torsakarin on Canva. For illustration purposes only.