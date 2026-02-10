Man tries to hit bouncers with chair after being kicked out of bar in Australia, smacks own friend instead

Man in Australia accidentally hits friend with flying chair that he was aiming at bar security

A man in Melbourne, Australia, embarrassed himself spectacularly after trying to get revenge on bar security — only to end up smashing a chair into his own friend’s head instead.

The chaotic moment, caught on CCTV and filmed by a bystander across the street, has since gone viral, with many online finding grim humour in the outcome.

Pair kicked out of bar after getting aggressive

According to News.com.au, the two men allegedly got aggressive as soon as they entered Bar 20 at 9.20pm on 30 Jan.

The owner said one of them made an inappropriate remark to a barmaid just as she was about to open his drink.

When she hesitated to serve him, the man reportedly started yelling at her.

Security staff then intervened and attempted to escort the pair out. However, the men refused to cooperate, leading to an eight-minute confrontation.

Footage shared by 7News shows one of the men being shoved to the ground outside the bar as bouncers repeatedly told them to leave.

Man grabs chair after failing to use bollard as weapon

The other man, however, got violent over the ejection.

In the clips, he is seen attempting to lift a heavy bollard outside the bar, seemingly intending to use it as a weapon. A bouncer quickly scared him off.

Undeterred, the man then stormed into a neighbouring restaurant and grabbed a chair.

A visibly confused staff member tried to stop him and refused his request to “borrow” it, but he ignored her and walked straight out with the chair.

Moments later, the man hurled the chair towards Bar 20 — only for it to fly straight into his own friend’s head.

The impact knocked the friend to the ground instantly.

Footage shows the thrower clutching his head in shock after realising what he had done, while one bouncer burst out laughing and another checked on the injured man.

Ironically, the injured friend had been apologising to bar staff just moments earlier.

“He was standing there apologising for his mate’s behaviour,” the bar owner told local media.

Chair ends up as bar memorabilia

Despite the chaos, no police report was made, and no ambulance was called.

After the clip went viral, the neighbouring restaurant reportedly gifted the chair to Bar 20, where it is now displayed as memorabilia.

